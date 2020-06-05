State’s income tax deadline pushed to July 15

The Mississippi Department of Revenue announced today that Mississippi has extended the date due for filing income tax returns and making first quarter and second quarter estimated payments to July 15.

This comes after consultation with Gov. Tate Reeves, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This extension applies to individual income tax returns, corporate income and franchise tax returns and fiduciary income tax returns.

The July 15 deadline is now the same at the federal deadline for U.S. Tax returns.