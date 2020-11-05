Tadlock promoted at PriorityOne Bank

PriorityOne Bank has announced the promotion of Beverly A. Tadlock. Tadlock will be serving as Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer and Branch Manager for PriorityOne’s Morton branch.
Beverly who graduated from Mississippi School of Banking; holds an Associate Degree in Legal Assisting/Paralegal from Phillips Junior College. She has 15 years of experience in banking and has been with PriorityOne Bank since January of 2016. She has served in many areas of the bank, most recently, Loan Assistant, Loan Officer and Branch Security Officer.
Tadlock has also served her community in multiple leadership roles. She is on the Board of Directors of Morton Lions Club where she is involved with public relations. She has served as President of the Morton Chamber of Commerce. Beverly and her husband, Billy, live in Morton and have three children, Kristin Tadlock Hines, Chance Tadlock and Anna Grace Tadlock. She is very family oriented and in her spare time, Beverly loves to read, crochet and quilt.
PriorityOne Bank, based in Magee, Mississippi, operates fifteen offices in twelve Mississippi communities: Collins, Seminary, Hattiesburg, Magee, Mendenhall, Richland, Brandon, Ridgeland, Flowood, Pearl, Pelahatchie, and Morton. The bank has assets of approximately $700 million.
