Vicksburg considers options as virus wreaks havoc on budget

Layoffs, pay cuts and a government reorganization are all on the table for a Mississippi city grappling with the financial impact of the coronavirus.
Vicksburg is projected to lose about $3 million this year due to the pandemic, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. told news outlets Friday. The figure comes from lost gaming revenue, tax dollars from business closures, and the postponement of one of the city’s major economic drivers — the Miss Mississippi Pageant.
“It is the biggest revenue generator we have in our city,” Flaggs said. The pageant has been postponed until April 2021, WLBT-TV reported.
The city had already trimmed its 2020 fiscal year budget by $1.4 million in September due to a tax revenue shortfall from Entergy’s Baxter Wilson power plant, The Vicksburg Post reported.
The mayor proposed a pay cut of 20% across the board and possible layoffs for 12% of the city’s workforce at a news conference earlier this month, according to The Post. The mayor’s reorganization plan was expected to be presented at a meeting May 18 with city aldermen.
A decision on cuts wasn’t expected to be made until June 15. The city was planning to ask the state legislature for financial aid first, Flaggs said.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info