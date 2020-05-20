WEDNESDAY — 263 new Coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths are reported

By ROSS REILY
Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 11,967 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 263 newly identified cases on Wednesday.
It is the 42nd consecutive day (44 of 45) that the single-day total has been more than 100 with 27 days of more than 200 and eight days of 300 or more and one of more than 400.
Last week was the first time in 10 weeks that the total number of cases reported was fewer the the week prior as the daily average went from 278.8 to 270.7 over a seven day period as measured by the Mississippi Business Journal.
There have been 571 total deaths reported (16 new), the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.
Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 800, followed Lauderdale County with 616, Madison County with 573, Scott County with 567, Forrest County with 438, DeSoto with 418, Rankin County with 310, Jackson County with 288 and Harrison County with 220.
Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 46, Forrest with 32, Pearl River with 27, Neshoba with 26, Monroe with 23, Leflore with 22, Hinds with 23 and Holmes with 21.
TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:
» May 18-24 — (Incomplete) Total cases 671/ Avg. per day 223.6
» May 11-17 — Total cases 1,895/ Avg. per day 270.7
» May 4-10 — Total cases 1,951/ Avg. per day 278.7
» April 27-May 3 — Total cases 1,639 /Avg. per day 234.1
» April 20- April 26 — Total cases 1,637 /Avg. per day 233.0
» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3
» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3
» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7
» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7
» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4
(The Mississippi Business Journal measures weekly cases on a 7-day cycle beginning every Monday)
Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:
May 20: 263
May 19: 272
May 18: 136
May 17: 173
May 16: 322
May 15: 318
May 14: 393
May 13: 182
May 12: 234
May 11: 173
May 10: 123
May 9: 288
May 8: 404
May 7: 262
May 6: 217
May 5: 330
May 4: 327
May 3: 109
May 2: 229
May 1: 397
April 30: 246
April 29: 227
April 28: 248
April 27: 183
April 26: 193
April 25: 284
April 24: 281
April 23: 259
April 22: 178
April 21: 204
April 20: 238
April 19: 300
April 18: 181
April 17: 169
April 16: 264
April 15: 273
April 14: 145
April 13: 161
April 12: 139
April 11: 173
April 10: 209
April 9: 257
April 8: 88
April 7: 177
April 6: 100
April 5: 183
April 4: 97
April 3: 181
April 2: 104
April 1: 136
March 31: 90
March 30: 89
March 29: 95
March 28: 84
March 27: 94
March 26: 108
March 25: 57
March 24: 71
March 23: 42
March 22: 67
March 21: 60
March 20: 30
March 19: 50
March 18: 13
March 17: 11
March 16: 3
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info