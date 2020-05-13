WEDNESDAY — Third day in last four that Coronavirus cases are less than 200

By ROSS REILY

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 10,090 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 182 newly identified cases on Wednesday.

It is the 36th day in the last 38 (29th consecutive) that the single-day total has been more than 100 with 17 days of more than 200 and five days of 300 or more as the anticipated peak continues to elude the state.

On a positive note, it is the third day in the last four that the total number of daily cases has been less than 200 for the first time since April 15.

There have been 463 total deaths reported (8 new), the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 698, followed Lauderdale County with 523, Madison County with 493, Scott County with 483, DeSoto with 350, Forrest County with 336, Jackson County with 278, Rankin County with 262 and Harrison County with 210.

Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 45, Pearl River with 25, Monroe with 21, Holmes with 19, Leflore with 21 and Hinds with 17.

TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:

» May 11-17 — (Incomplete) Total cases 589/ Avg. per day 196.3

» May 4-10 — Total cases 1,951/ Avg. per day 278.7

» April 27-May 3 — Total cases 1,639 /Avg. per day 234.1

» April 20- April 26 — Total cases 1,637 /Avg. per day 233.0

» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3

» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3

» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7

» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7

» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4

(The Mississippi Business Journal measures weekly cases on a 7-day cycle beginning every Monday)

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

May 13: 182

May 12: 234

May 11: 173

May 10: 123

May 9: 288

May 8: 404

May 7: 262

May 6: 217

May 5: 330

May 4: 327

May 3: 109

May 2: 229

May 1: 397

April 30: 246

April 29: 227

April 28: 248

April 27: 183

April 26: 193

April 25: 284

April 24: 281

April 23: 259

April 22: 178

April 21: 204

April 20: 238

April 19: 300

April 18: 181

April 17: 169

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3