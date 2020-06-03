3 men charged with killing boy, 11, in Mississippi apartment

Jordan McCoy was killed when several gunshots were fired into his apartment while he was sleeping on April 6, news outlets reported. Now, Diallo Vaughn, Kemarshon Cassity and Kadarius Taylor are charged with murder for his death, the Jackson Police Department said in a Twitter post Thursday.
Most of the arrests come after the family’s attorney, Lisa Ross, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba exchanged heated words during a news conference about what Ross characterized as a lack of transparency in the shooting investigation.
Cassity, 20, was taken into custody several days later in May by police and the U.S. Marshals Service after a crime lab identified the three men as suspects, the Clarion Ledger reported.
Taylor, 25, turned himself in earlier this week, and Vaugh, 24, was charged while he was already in custody for another fatal shooting from February, police said. Taylor and Cassity also had other run-ins with the law this year, with Cassity facing charges for aggravated assault and Taylor for felony firearm possession.
Jackson police are also investigating the shooting death of 5-year-old Queenyanna Davis, who, according to police, was killed in April after gunshots fired from a car hit her.
It was not immediately clear if Cassity, Taylor or Vaughn had lawyers that could comment on their behalf.
