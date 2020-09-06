77 Baker Donelson attorneys ranked in Chambers USA 2020

11 Jackson Attorneys and Four Mississippi Practices Ranked

Eleven attorneys from the Jackson office of Baker Donelson have been ranked as leading practitioners in the 2020 edition of Chambers USA, a highly regarded directory of America’s leading lawyers for business. Chambers USA also ranked four of the Firm’s Mississippi practices as leading practices in the state.

Across the Firm, 77 Baker Donelson attorneys were ranked as leading practitioners. Chambers USA also recognized the Firm’s health law practice as a leading practice in the country, and 27 of the Firm’s practice areas were ranked as leading statewide practices.

The Firm’s 11 Jackson attorneys recognized in Chambers USA as leaders in their field are:

Sheryl Bey: General Commercial Litigation (Band 4)

Michael T. Dawkins: Environment (Band 3)

Brooks Eason: Labor and Employment (Band 2)

Amy K. Elder: Gaming and Licensing (Band 2)

Adam H. Gates: Labor and Employment (Up and Coming)

William S. Mendenhall: Real Estate (Band 3)

William S. Painter: Corporate/Commercial (Band 1)

William N. Reed: General Commercial Litigation (Band 3)

David A. Rueff Jr.: Real Estate (Band 3)

J. Carter Thompson: General Commercial Litigation (Band 2)

Ginger Weaver: Real Estate (Band 3)

The four Baker Donelson practices ranked as leading practices in Mississippi are:

Corporate/Commercial (Band 2)

General Commercial Litigation (Band 2)

Labor and Employment (Band 3)

Real Estate (Band 2)

Considered a cornerstone directory whose listings are given much weight among business leaders selecting legal counsel, Chambers USA ranks law firm practice areas and individual attorneys based on research conducted by the directory’s team of researchers, including in-depth interviews with clients and attorneys.