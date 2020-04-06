$90M program to support low-income families in Mississippi

The program will provide assistance to families of approximately 340,980 students eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school, Mississippi Department of Human Services spokesman Danny Blanton said Wednesday.
On average, families will receive around $5.40 per student, per day of missed meals, Blanton said. Payments will be retroactive from March 19, the day schools closed due to the pandemic in Mississippi, through the end of the school year in late May. The initiative is funded through a federal COVID-19 relief package.
The disbursement of benefits and payments should begin in two to three weeks, according to the Department of Human Services. Families currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will automatically receive benefits through their electronic benefits transfer cards. Families not in the SNAP program will receive an EBT card in the mail. Schools will provide the state with a list of eligible students for the allocation of benefits.
For the 2019-20 school year, 74% of children in participating schools in Mississippi received free or reduced-price lunch.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info