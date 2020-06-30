Argent Financial promotes Brooks Campany to Regional Manager

Argent Financial Group today announced that Brooks Campany has been promoted to regional manager of the Oxford, Mississippi, Jackson, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee offices. Campany has served as market president of Argent Trust Company’s Oxford office since 2018.

In her new role, Campany will provide guidance over Argent’s financial planning services while continuing to develop and manage the strategic direction of teams in the three markets. Additionally, she will oversee all aspects of recruiting for Argent Financial Group. She will continue serving as Oxford market president and director of recruiting, engagement and culture for Argent Financial Group.

“I could not be more humbled and grateful to be trusted with this expansion of responsibilities,” said Campany. “Through my 10 plus years with Argent, I have watched our leadership team keep our client-focused philosophy at the forefront of their decisions. I am a second-generation Argent employee myself, which not only adds to the honor I feel but strengthens my commitment to our team of talented individuals and the fiduciary responsibility we have to our clients.”

Prior to joining Argent, Campany worked as a personal banker for Avenue Bank in Nashville. She began working in Argent’s Nashville office as vice president and director of marketing and public relations in 2009 and held that position for eight years. Campany later transferred to the Oxford office and has served as market president and director of recruiting, engagement and culture for the last two years.

“Brooks has provided valuable leadership in recruiting and spearheading Argent’s Leadership Academy, among other accomplishments,” said Ken Alderman, president of Argent Trust Company of Tennessee. “Brooks is highly committed to Argent’s success and possesses unmatched integrity.”

Campany earned her bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from the University of Mississippi and has received accreditations from Cannon Financial Institute for her completion of the Trust I and Wealth Strategist I courses. In 2012, she was recognized as one of Nashville’s Top 30 under 30 by the Nashville Business Journal and received the Women of Influence Dynamic Duo award four years later. Campany also serves as secretary on the board of Guardianship and Trust Corporation and formerly served on the advisory board for the graduate school of business at the University of Mississippi.