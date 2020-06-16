Avoidance of receiving timely medical care more dangerous than COVID-19 exposure

By BECKY GILLETTE

Some people, particularly those who are older, may be more afraid of catching the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) than they are of dying from a heart attack or stroke. Rates of hospitalizations for heart failure at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) were down as much as 80 percent at one point falling after the state declared a state of emergency and again after the “shelter in place” order.

Delays in seeking care are very worrying, said Dr. Javed Butler, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine, and the Patrick H. Lehan Chair of Cardiovascular Medicine at UMMC.

“When heart failure starts getting worse, it may not be as reversible if we don’t treat it in a timely manner,” said Butler, one of eight UMMC physicians and two others who authored a recent report on the issue published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure.

Hospitals are employing strict measures such as screening patients and staff, use of personal protection equipment, hand hygiene, frequent cleaning and sanitization of the facilities and equipment to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Hospitals are well-prepared to protect people against the COVID infection,” Butler said. “So–and I don’t say this lightly–going to the hospital may be safer than going to the grocery store.”

Heart attacks don’t just affect the heart, but deprive the brain, liver, kidneys and other organs of adequate blood flow.

“About 50 percent of patients diagnosed with heart failure die within five years,” said Dr. Michael Hall, associate professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiovascular Diseases at UMMC, and the lead author of “Reductions in Heart Failure Hospitalizations During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” published May 12 in the Journal of Cardiac Failure. “It is one of the major causes of hospitalizations in the U.S. and worldwide, and as more and more people get older, it’s getting worse.”

While the UMMC Center for Telehealth is playing a major role in caring for patients with virtual visits, Hall said it’s hard to believe that, even under the best of circumstances, a telehealth visit is going to be better for a heart failure patient that an in-person visit.

Dr. Chad Washington, professor and chair, UMMC Department of Neurosurgery, said over the past several months, they have experienced major decreased patient volumes in their emergency rooms and outpatient clinics not just for heart failure, but other serious health conditions.

“The exact cause of this is not perfectly clear, but from discussions with patients and families, concern over COVID-19 exposure is definitely playing a role and is a major consideration in people’s minds when making decisions about their healthcare needs,” Washington said.

Physicians are very concerned because when people are more reluctant to call 911, visit the emergency room or hospitals or see their primary care physician, it could have a significant negative impact on the health of patients. When they finally come back, they are likely to be in worse shape.

“Many times, stroke and heart attacks have warning signs (e.g. for stroke, subtle numbness, tingling or weakness, and for heart attacks, mild chest pain, arm pain, or unexplained fatigue) that precede a major stroke or heart attack,” Washington said. “In normal circumstances outside of our current COVID-19 pandemic, patients are more apt to notify healthcare providers. The treatments for both stroke and heart attacks are time sensitive, with patient outcomes significantly improved when they receive appropriate care as soon as possible.”

He said a second reason for concern is that there is increasing evidence that COVID-19 is not simply a respiratory illness, but is a multi-system disease affecting not only patients’ lungs, but also their hearts, brain, kidneys, and other organs. Also, there have been several reports indicating that for some patients, particularly younger adults, the first symptoms of a COVID-19 infection are, in fact, a stroke.

Some people have been putting off non-emergency surgery. Washington recommends that patients have an in-depth conversation with their physician about the planned procedure. He said while it is perfectly reasonable to be concerned given the current circumstances, individuals should consider the long-term implications to their health if a procedure is postponed.

Clinics, as well as hospitals, are making every effort to mitigate the risk of exposure for patients. Patients are screened for symptoms and exposure. Clinic visits are scheduled to allow for social distancing. Patients and healthcare providers wear face masks, and there are heightened cleaning processes of facilities.

“It is critically important that people continue to work with their healthcare providers to manage both their acute (e.g. heart attacks and strokes) and chronic (e.g. high blood pressure and diabetes) conditions,” Washington said. “The long-term consequences of neglecting these problems can be severe, leading to long-term disability or even death.”

Patient attitudes may be improving as people become accustomed to the “new normal.” And, certainly, the pandemic has underscored heavily the importance of managing your own health even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington said their role is to help people navigate this very stressful and confusing time in a way that provides them the best long-term outcome for their health.