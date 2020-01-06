Baker Donelson named a Winner of 2nd Annual USA Middle Market M&A Atlas Awards

Baker Donelson was named a winner in the 2nd Annual USA Middle Market Atlas Awards. The awards, presented by the Global M&A Network, recognize the achievements of influential dealmakers and leaders, outstanding firms and the best growth-delivering transactions.
Baker Donelson was honored in the “Deal of the Year” category for its work in the acquisition of STR, Inc. by CoStar Group, Inc., the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. The Firm served as legal advisor to STR, Inc. in the October 2019 transaction, valued at $450 million, which was the largest hotel industry transaction for 2019.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info