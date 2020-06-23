BancorpSouth to open a new branch in Jackson

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is expanding its services in Jackson, Mississippi, by opening a new full-service banking branch in the market.

Construction of the office, located between Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road near the Westland Plaza area, is scheduled for completion during the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We’re excited to open another full-service branch that will help us better meet the needs of the West Jackson community,” said Michael D. Booker, BancorpSouth president – Hinds County, Mississippi market community bank. “We’re well-positioned to help fuel Jackson’s economy by addressing the financial needs of individuals and businesses across our community.”

The branch will provide a full suite of products and services for checking, savings, credit cards, commercial services, mortgages, consumer loans and business loans to help residents and business owners reach their financial goals.

BancorpSouth is the fourth largest bank by deposits in the Jackson, Mississippi metropolitan area, with nearly 10 percent of the market share and 18 branch locations in the area.