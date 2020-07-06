BILL CRAWFORD — Coronavirus lesson: we’re more fragile than invulnerable

Fragile…the word itself seems frail, matching its etymology from the Latin fragilis, with frag meaning “to break” and ilis meaning “subject to.”
Thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus, we see many things today more fragile, more susceptible to breaking, than ever before. Many were made that way by our false sense of invulnerability.
Take our health care system. Americans enjoy the most ubiquitous, capable, and costly health care system in the world. The coronavirus exposed its fragility when faced with a pandemic we were sure we were prepared for and could handle. More than 100,000 deaths in three months, over one-third in long term care facilities, and lack of ready access to essential equipment and supplies attest, tragically, to our unpreparedness, vulnerability, and unsuspected fragility.
Take our economy. We enjoy the largest, most diversified and distributed economy in all the world. Again, the coronavirus exposed its fragility when faced with shelter-at-home restrictions that disrupt consumption, hamper production, snap supply chains, and decimate distribution systems. Over 40 million unemployed Americans attest to our vulnerability and unsuspected fragility.
Take our emergency response system. How much more fractured could our response to the coronavirus have been? Nationally, missteps, misinformation, confusion, and contradiction continue thwart our response. How else could so many still consider our response a hoax, ignore the continued need for cautious behavior, extend our period of vulnerability, and attest to our systemic fragility?
Take our electoral system. Primaries delayed, access to voting both restricted and chaotic, and November elections looming with no coherent, safe voting plan attest to the fragility of our antiquated, cumbersome, and highly politicized system.
Take the world’s food supply, our education systems, our transportation system, our churches – the list of exposed systemic fragility goes on and on.
There is no easy solution to this adaptive predicament. It will take a hard, long return to some basics.
In America, planning for and managing risks is a combined responsibility of individuals and government. Each of us is to be self-reliant to the extent we are capable, both intellectually and financially. Government’s role is to prepare us through education and policy and to provide for those unable to provide for themselves.
Abraham Maslow gave us a hierarchy of needs. At the most basic level are food, shelter, and clothing. Next come safety and security. These drive our responses to natural disasters like hurricanes.
In the meantime, we should attend to Maslow’s third level – belonging and love – and help others as well as ourselves.
“Do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others” – Philippians 2:4.
Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.
