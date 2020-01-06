Blankenship to serve on Mississippi Young Bankers Council

Hattiesburg banker Chase Blankenship has been appointed to the Executive Council of the Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities and in supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.

Blankenship serves as Forrest/Lamar County Market President for The First, A National Banking Association in Hattiesburg. He has been with The First for eight years, having served as a credit analyst and commercial lender before assuming his current role. Blankenship earned his bachelor’s of business administration from Mississippi State University, then his master’s of business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and is scheduled to complete the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University with the next class.

In addition to his MYB involvement, Blankenship serves on the board of the United Way of Southeast Mississippi and is a member of Sertoma Club of Hattiesburg. He was a graduate of the 2014 Leadership Pine Belt class and was named one of the Top 50 under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal in 2017. Blankenship also teaches finance classes at the University of Southern Mississippi and attends Venture Church.

Blankenship and his wife Amanda have three kids, Jack, Luke, and Claire.