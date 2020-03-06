Business and innovation leader named director of MSU Advanced Composites Institute

Christopher Bounds, a polymer scientist with extensive training and experience in business, marketing, leadership and innovation, is the new director of Mississippi State’s Advanced Composites Institute.

The unit is part of MSU’s Raspet Flight Research Laboratory, the nation’s leading academic research institute dedicated exclusively to the advancement of Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

Bounds joins MSU from Albemarle Corp., headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., where he served in positions of increasing technical and leadership responsibility for the past eight years. Most recently, Bounds led global innovation and business development efforts within the chemical giant’s Bromine Specialties Business Unit.

He began his career with Albemarle as a senior chemist and soon was promoted to supervisor of the XPERT Analysis Group where he built and led a team of scientists. Prior to joining Albemarle, Bounds directed research teams and laboratories at multiple academic institutions including Louisiana State University and the University of Southern Mississippi.

A native of Newton, Bounds holds both a doctorate in polymer chemistry and a Master of Business Administration from LSU and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from USM.