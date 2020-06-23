Business, educational and religious groups throw support behind new state flag

By BECKY GILLETTE

The state flag of Mississippi that incorporates an image of the Confederate battle flag has long been controversial. A voter referendum in 2001 to change the flag to something without racial overtones failed by a margin of two-to-one in a state where 37 percent of the population is black.

Today, after the worldwide protests over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police, the legislature is once again considering putting the flag issue before voters. But a chorus of voices from the business, industry, educational and religious groups is calling for the flag to be changed to something without racist ties to the Civil War that was fought to preserve slavery.

The Mississippi Bankers Association (MBA) supported changing the flag in 2001 and still does today.

“We believe that the state flag should be a symbol that represents the whole state, and the current flag is offensive to many Mississippi citizens,” said a statement from MBA. “It not only serves as a painful reminder of our state’s past but it also perpetuates negative stereotypes about our state. We believe it is time to make a deliberate choice as a state to move forward.”

MBA said not only is the flag divisive, but it continues to have a negative impact on the state’s economy.

“The MBA, its leadership, and its membership feel strongly that the adoption of a new flag is timely and a crucial step to improving Mississippi’s image,” MBA said. “Adopting a new flag that represents all of Mississippi could lead to improved economic opportunities and quality of life for all of its citizens. We support choosing a new flag that represents everyone and gives us a new symbol to help us move forward together toward new successes as a state.”

One of the state’s most successful businessmen, Joe Frank Sanderson, board chairman Laurel-based Sanderson Farms, said lawmakers putting the issue on the ballot is the wrong step.

“There are going to be dire consequences if we take this turn,” Sanderson was quoted as saying in Mississippi Today. “There are going to be all kinds of demonstrations. There are going to be boycotts, just like the SEC and NCAA. Conventions are not going to come here, people are not going to come to the casinos, people will boycott Mississippi products, jobs are going to be affected. Those are the economic realities.”

Lawmakers have also discussed adopting a second state flag. But even conservative-leaning groups like the Mississippi Baptist Convention (MBC) are calling for the flag to be changed now.

Shawn Parker, executive director and treasurer of the MBC, has said while some may see the current flag as a celebration of heritage, a significant portion of the state sees it as a relic of racism and a symbol of hatred.

Another voice for change is the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges, which is made up of the state’s 15 community college presidents. The association has voted unanimously to support changing the current state flag.

“We believe the flag of Mississippi should be one that unites all of us towards a prosperous future,” the association said in a press release.

The Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA), which represents thousands of companies across the state, has taken the position that it is abundantly clear that the current state flag does not represent all Mississippians.

“Mississippi manufacturers rely on the skills and talents of people regardless of race, sex, religion, or ethnicity,” MMA said in a statement. “No hardworking Mississippian should feel marginalized by or ashamed of a symbol that is supposed to represent all of us. It is past time we change the state glad and move forward under a banner that will unify everyone in our state.”

However, some doubt the legislature will either vote to change the flag or put it on the ballot as the 2020 legislative session ends on Friday.

Below is a list of many that have either removed the flag or asked lawmakers to change the flag.

Cities

Bay St. Louis

Biloxi

Clarksdale

Cleveland

Clinton

Columbus

Gautier

Greenwood

Greenville

Grenada

Gulfport

Hattiesburg

Jackson

Leland

Macon

Magnolia

Marks

McComb

Moss Point

Oxford

Pascagoula

Pass Christian

Starkville

Vicksburg

Waveland

West Point

Yazoo City

Colleges/Universities

Alcorn State University

Delta State University

Jackson State University

Millsaps College

Mississippi College

Mississippi State University

Mississippi University for Women

Mississippi Valley State University

Rust College

Tougaloo College

University of Mississippi

University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of Southern Mississippi

William Carey University

Counties

Adams

Hinds

Leflore

Oktibbeha

Tunica

Washington

Businesses

4th Avenue Lounge

ACE Cheer Company of Jackson

Arco Avenue / Row 10

Barnard Equipment Company

BancorpSouth Bank

Beard + Riser Architects PLLC

BeautyCounter with Ashley Dukes

Beckham Custom Jewelry Co.

Bragg Specialty Contractors

Carbon Office

Carson Law Group, PLLC

Clapton Realty Company

Clarke Veneers and Plywood

Claude Julian’s Clothing Company

Coastal Tile, LLC

Coastal Waters, LLC

Conscious Healing Therapies, LLC

Cotton District Cookies

Creative Distillery

Crooked Letter Picture Company

CSpire

Custom Travel Professionals, LLC

d + p Design Build, LLC

Davis Purdy Architects, PLLC / Threefoot Brewing Company, LLC

Doc’s Doggie Daycare

Donahoo Law Firm, PLLC

Elite Detail Services, LLC

Elle James Bridal

Emmett Till Interpretive Center

erica, inc.

Evergreen Garden Center

Fenian’s Pub

Ferriss and Company

Franklin Eyewear

Hallie D. Brand Consulting DBA

Hancock Whitney

Historical Replications, Inc

Hollis Farms

Hotel and Restaurant Supply

Hometown Collective

IPrint

Iron Sharp, LLC

Irvin Law, PLLC

J. Ford Agency, Alfa Insurance

Jones Companies

Khafre, Inc / da House of Khafre

Law Office of Sean A. Courtney

Legacy Reel LLC

Louisville Pizza Company

Marguerite Melton Interiors

Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group

Material Girls / Highland Park by Material Girls

McLaughlin Garner Group, LLC

Merle Norman / Luna Bella, LLC

Miller Transporters, Inc.

Mindful Therapy

Mississippi Blitz

Molly Gee and Company

Moore Media

Mosaic Media, Inc.

MPS Grants

Nicole Boutique

Our Mississippi, LLC

Paduda, Inc.

Parc Branding

Patty Peck Honda

Paul Moak Honda Volvo Subaru

Pleasant Smiles

R.W. Reed Company, Inc.

Renasant Bank

Revere Photography

Ryda Medical Solutions

Scarborough Film, Inc.

Sellers & Associates, PLLC

Soulflower Counseling, LLC

Strongbox Strategies

SummerHouse

The Hive Blog

The Onyx Method

Thimblepress

Thrive Health

Tommy Kirkpatrick Wedding Films

Weaver Architecture

Wells & Co. LLC

Wilder Counseling, PLLC

Wilson & Hiatt Law Office

Wurmworks

Wyolah Films

Yelverton Consulting, LLC

Associations/Organizations

Conference USA

Delta Council

Empower Mississippi

Gulf Coast Business Council

Human Rights Campaign

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce

Mississippi Association of Educators

Mississippi Baptist Convention Board

Mississippi Economic Council

Mississippi Economic Development Council

Mississippi Democratic Party

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce

Mississippi Professional Educators

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)

Southeastern Conference (SEC)

Southern Poverty Law Center

— Mississippi Today provided the list for this story