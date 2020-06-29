Calgon Carbon investing $185 million, adding 38 jobs in Hancock County

Calgon Carbon, manufacturer of activated carbon products, is increasing production capacity at Port Bienville in Hancock County. The project represents a corporate investment of $185 million and is creating 38 jobs.

“Aptly positioned on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Calgon Carbon’s innovative products help industries and communities clean their air and water to protect our precious natural resources,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in a release.

Calgon Carbon, and its parent company, Kuraray, manufacture coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products for water and air purification.

The company is adding a new production line at its Bay St. Louis facility is doubling its production space to 400,000 square feet.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing $1.2 million in assistance for building construction and work-force training. The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission is providing assistance, as well.

“The Commission and our team at Port Bienville are proud of our 30-year relationship with Calgon Carbon. We competed against two other states for this investment and won,” said Bill Cork, CEO of the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., Calgon Carbon employs 42 workers in Bay St. Louis. The expansion is slated to be complete in late 2022.