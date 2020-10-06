Chambers USA 2020 recognizes 37 Balch & Bingham attorneys and 14 practices

E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Posted by: MBJ Newswires in Law & Accounting, NEWS, Newsmakers 06/10/2020

Balch & Bingham is pleased to announce that 37 attorneys and 14 practices have been recognized in the newly released 2020 edition of Chambers USA. Published annually, the guide identifies the nation’s top law firms and attorneys through rigorous research and in-depth client interviews.  Rankings are assessed on legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness and client service, in addition to the strength and depth of a firm’s practice.

Chambers USA recognizes practices and attorneys for their work within a specific discipline and geographic area.

 

Highlights include:

  • Balch & Bingham continues to be among the best in the nation for its Nuclear Energy Practice, with Stan Blanton, managing partner, along with Peter LeJeune and Alan Lovett, both partners and members of the Nuclear Energy Practice, receiving individual nationwide recognition.
  • 37 Balch attorneys are individually recognized by Chambers USA as leading attorneys.
  • Three attorneys are newly recognized by Chambers USA: Jennifer Signs, partner and member of firm’s Real Estate Practice, Frank Long, partner and member of the firm’s Corporate Practice, and Alan Lovett, partner and member of the firm’s Energy Practice. Seven attorneys earned a Band 1 ranking within their practice areas, the highest ranking awarded.
  • 14 of the firm’s practices are recognized by Chambers USA, including six practices that earned a Band 1 ranking, which include:
    • Banking & Finance (Alabama)
    • Environment (Alabama)
    • Litigation: General Commercial (Alabama)
    • Energy & Natural Resources (Mississippi)
    • Environment (Mississippi)
    • Labor & Employment (Mississippi)

Balch & Bingham practices and attorneys are ranked in the following categories:

NATIONWIDE

Practice:

Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)

 

Individual:

Stan Blanton, Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)

Peter LeJeune, Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)

Alan Lovett, Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)

 

ALABAMA

Practices:

Banking & Finance

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Corporate/Commercial

Environment

Labor & Employment

Litigation: General Commercial

Real Estate

Individual:

Dave Boyd, Litigation: General Commercial

Russ Campbell, Litigation: General Commercial

Foster Clark, Banking & Finance: Public Finance

Jim Edwards, Real Estate

Mike Edwards, Litigation: General Commercial (Senior Statespeople)

Allen Estes, Litigation: General Commercial

Tom Francis, Banking & Finance: Public Finance

Stephen Gidiere, Environment

Curt Gwathney, Banking & Finance: Public Finance

Ed Haden, Litigation: Appellate

Doug Kauffman, Labor & Employment

Grady Moore, Environment

Frank Long, Banking & Finance, Public Finance

John Pickering, Banking & Finance and Real Estate

Jeremy Retherford, Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Alan Rogers, Litigation: General Commercial

Jeff Starling, Labor & Employment

Tim Tracy, Corporate/Commercial

GEORGIA

Practice:

Energy

Individual:

Mike Bowers, Litigation: General Commercial (Senior Statespeople)

Tom Penland, Energy (Recognized Practitioner)

MISSISSIPPI

Practices:

Energy & Natural Resources

Environment

Labor & Employment

Litigation: General Commercial

Real Estate

Individual:

Scott Andress, Gaming & Licensing

Ashley Cannady, Labor & Employment (Up and Coming)

Ricky Cox, Energy & Natural Resources

Pepper Crutcher, Labor & Employment

Jonathan Dyal, Litigation: General Commercial

Bradley Ennis, Environment

K.C. Hightower, Litigation: General Commercial (Up and Coming)

Leo Manuel, Energy & Natural Resources (Up and Coming)

Armin Moeller, Labor & Employment (Star Individual)

John Rice, Real Estate

Jennifer Signs, Real Estate

Bill Smith, Energy & Natural Resources

Ben Stone, Energy & Natural Resources (Senior Statespeople)

Teri Wyly, Environment

