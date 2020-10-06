Chambers USA 2020 recognizes 37 Balch & Bingham attorneys and 14 practices

Balch & Bingham is pleased to announce that 37 attorneys and 14 practices have been recognized in the newly released 2020 edition of Chambers USA. Published annually, the guide identifies the nation’s top law firms and attorneys through rigorous research and in-depth client interviews. Rankings are assessed on legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness and client service, in addition to the strength and depth of a firm’s practice.
Chambers USA recognizes practices and attorneys for their work within a specific discipline and geographic area.
Highlights include:
- Balch & Bingham continues to be among the best in the nation for its Nuclear Energy Practice, with Stan Blanton, managing partner, along with Peter LeJeune and Alan Lovett, both partners and members of the Nuclear Energy Practice, receiving individual nationwide recognition.
- 37 Balch attorneys are individually recognized by Chambers USA as leading attorneys.
- Three attorneys are newly recognized by Chambers USA: Jennifer Signs, partner and member of firm’s Real Estate Practice, Frank Long, partner and member of the firm’s Corporate Practice, and Alan Lovett, partner and member of the firm’s Energy Practice. Seven attorneys earned a Band 1 ranking within their practice areas, the highest ranking awarded.
- 14 of the firm’s practices are recognized by Chambers USA, including six practices that earned a Band 1 ranking, which include:
- Banking & Finance (Alabama)
- Environment (Alabama)
- Litigation: General Commercial (Alabama)
- Energy & Natural Resources (Mississippi)
- Environment (Mississippi)
- Labor & Employment (Mississippi)
Balch & Bingham practices and attorneys are ranked in the following categories:
NATIONWIDE
Practice:
Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)
Individual:
Stan Blanton, Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)
Peter LeJeune, Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)
Alan Lovett, Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)
ALABAMA
Practices:
Banking & Finance
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Corporate/Commercial
Environment
Labor & Employment
Litigation: General Commercial
Real Estate
Individual:
Dave Boyd, Litigation: General Commercial
Russ Campbell, Litigation: General Commercial
Foster Clark, Banking & Finance: Public Finance
Jim Edwards, Real Estate
Mike Edwards, Litigation: General Commercial (Senior Statespeople)
Allen Estes, Litigation: General Commercial
Tom Francis, Banking & Finance: Public Finance
Stephen Gidiere, Environment
Curt Gwathney, Banking & Finance: Public Finance
Ed Haden, Litigation: Appellate
Doug Kauffman, Labor & Employment
Grady Moore, Environment
Frank Long, Banking & Finance, Public Finance
John Pickering, Banking & Finance and Real Estate
Jeremy Retherford, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Alan Rogers, Litigation: General Commercial
Jeff Starling, Labor & Employment
Tim Tracy, Corporate/Commercial
GEORGIA
Practice:
Energy
Individual:
Mike Bowers, Litigation: General Commercial (Senior Statespeople)
Tom Penland, Energy (Recognized Practitioner)
MISSISSIPPI
Practices:
Energy & Natural Resources
Environment
Labor & Employment
Litigation: General Commercial
Real Estate
Individual:
Scott Andress, Gaming & Licensing
Ashley Cannady, Labor & Employment (Up and Coming)
Ricky Cox, Energy & Natural Resources
Pepper Crutcher, Labor & Employment
Jonathan Dyal, Litigation: General Commercial
Bradley Ennis, Environment
K.C. Hightower, Litigation: General Commercial (Up and Coming)
Leo Manuel, Energy & Natural Resources (Up and Coming)
Armin Moeller, Labor & Employment (Star Individual)
John Rice, Real Estate
Jennifer Signs, Real Estate
Bill Smith, Energy & Natural Resources
Ben Stone, Energy & Natural Resources (Senior Statespeople)
Teri Wyly, Environment
