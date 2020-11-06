Chief: Officer fired for using racial slur, captain demoted

An officer accused of using a racial slur has been fired from a Mississippi police department.
Joey Lawn, a K-9 supervisor who had been with the department for more than 10 years, was fired June 3, Meridian Police Interim Chief Charles Coleman told news outlets this week.
Coleman said Lawn was determined to have used a racial slur against a black officer during a K-9 training session in 2018. The incident resurfaced earlier this year and Lawn had been placed on leave without pay, news outlets reported.
In addition, John Griffith was demoted from captain to lieutenant, Coleman told The Meridian Star. The chief said Griffith failed to perform his supervisory duty regarding a subordinate officer, in reference to Lawn. Griffith was suspended without pay for 10 work days on June 3.
