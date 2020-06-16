Columbus Republican Chism will resign from Mississippi House

A Republican from north Mississippi says he is resigning from the state House to take care of his wife as she faces health issues.
Rep. Gary Chism of Columbus told the Commercial Dispatch that June 30 will be his last day in the Legislature.
He took office in January 2000. He is an insurance agent is and currently chairman of the House Insurance Committee.
Chism, now 69, had a stroke in 2017. Although he was re-elected last year, he said he already planned for this to be his final four-year term.
“It really wasn’t as fun being in the Legislature as it was before my stroke,” he said. “It took a long time to get my medicine right after the stroke and that made the work a lot harder.”
Chism is the second lawmaker in recent weeks to announce plans to step down. Republican Sen. Gary Jackson of French Camp is also resigning June 30 because of his own health concerns. Jackson has served since 2004.
Gov. Tate Reeves will call special elections to fill both seats for the rest of the term that ends in January 2024.
Chism’s House district is in Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties. Jackson’s Senate district is in Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha and Webster counties.
