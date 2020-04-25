Flag change seen as boost in pride Mississippi youngsters have for state

By TED CARTER

The Mississippi Delta Council’s demand that legislators erase the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag is said to mark a down payment on the state’s economic and civic future.

But for Delta school children, the flag change represents a way to gain new pride in their home state, educators say and add they are grateful the region’s business leaders are stepping forward to challenge a state government’s refusal to act.

Recent statements from the leadership of the 85-year-old Delta Council portray the demand for the state to replace the flag forthwith as a long-needed business enhancement.

“We just know that changing this state flag sends a message out to the rest of the country and the rest of our citizens we are open for business,” said Tom Gresham, chairman of the Delta Council’s executive committee, a body that voted unanimously to tell lawmakers time is up on replacing the flag.

Gresham said members of the Stoneville-based economic development and agricultural-advocacy organization are fed up with questions from their business counterparts in other states about Mississippi’s attachment to symbolism much of the country sees as racist. “We hear it,” said Gresham, an executive with Indianola’s Gresham Petroleum Co. who recently sold his stake in the Double Quick convenience store chain.

In today’s shifting sentiment, the current flag is harmful to the state’s image “because its symbolism may send the wrong message to many Mississippians, as well as others who might overwise make investments in our state,” said the Council, which draws its membership from a couple dozen Mississippi Delta counties.

The remedy, the executive committee concluded, is for legislators to take action on changing the flag, “just as it did in 1894 when it adopted the current flag.”

Do this as “expeditiously as possible,” the committee urged.

Gresham said he can’t say whether Gov. Tate Reeves will help persuade legislators to make the change rather than putting the issue off until voters can decide it in a statewide referendum.

“I really can’t comment on that,” said Gresham, declining to predict action will be taken on the flag anytime soon.

The Republican-controlled Legislature is in special session but its leadership has not indicated a willingness to take up the issue at the moment.

Business enhancement may be a driver for the Delta Council action. But Delta educators such as Nick Onyshko say the flag change would be a self-esteem enhancement for Mississippi’s school children, especially those in the Delta.

The hope is that Mississippi’s youngsters soon may soon be free of an obligation to honor a symbol that represents a Southern rebellion to keep African Americans enslaved, said Onyshko, director of the Sunflower County Freedom Project after-school initiative.

“Our students recognize the Confederate emblem on that flag and recognize the painful symbols of that flag. Because of that, they are not fully welcomed and accepted into society,” said Onyshko, whose 22-year-old organization grew out of the Mississippi civil rights protests and Freedom Riders campaign of nearly 60 years ago.

Students are curious about the flag’s origins, he said, and feel let down that the Confederate emblem is allowed to remain.

It causes some students, especially black ones, to ask: “Does my state love me?” Onyshko added.

“Our students are very, very aware of the symbols that are being sent by the flag, how it memorializes the racist past of the state,” he said.

The non-profit Freedom Project draws students from across Sunflower County, where the per-capita annual income is below $16,000. The program ranges from 40 to 75 students, depending on the time of year. Students enroll in their seventh year of school and commit to remaining with the Freedom Project the remainder of their school years.

They are provided transportation to and from the Project’s home in the town of Sunflower.

In a quest for achievement-oriented education, the youngsters visit civil rights sites in the state and gain exposure to higher education, including courses and course advisors. After high school graduation and entry into higher education, the students can return as group mentors, according to Onyshko.

The goal is to create and nourish capable, socially conscious and mentally disciplined leaders in the Mississippi Delta, the organization says on its website. Both the mentors and students “speak in the language of LEAD: Love, Education, Action and Discipline,” the website added.

As a show of respect for one another, the students are addressed with the prefix of “Mr.” or “Miss.” Once in the program, they become “fellows,” Onyshko said.

The day ends, he said, with the singing of songs from the Civil Rights Era. They learn the “struggle is not over,” he added, and they must still “fight every day for equality in society.”

Changing a flag that brings reminders of extreme inequality is part of that fight, Onyshko said.

“When that symbol is waving over you,” he said, “it is hard to realize your potential.”