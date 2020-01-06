Forest banker elected Treasurer of Mississippi Young Bankers

Drew Kenna, of Bank of Forest, Forest, has been elected to serve as treasurer of Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.
Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities and supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.
Kenna serves as president and chief operations officer of the Bank of Forest, where he has been for 14 years. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University in 2006. Kenna is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
In addition to his role as treasurer of the MYB, Kenna will serve on the MBA Education Foundation Board. He has previously served the MYB as a member of the council and has been actively involved with Banker in Every Classroom. He is a member of Forest Baptist Church, the Forest Lions Club, the Forest Country Club Board of Directors, and is a past president of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce.
Kenna and his wife Kery have three sons Mack, Myers and Silas.
