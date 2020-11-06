Former “King of Torts” Dickie Scruggs has a new mission to promote adult education

By BECKY GILLETTE

The life of Richard F. “Dickie” Scruggs has been a wild ride. Once known as the “King of Torts,” he had phenomenal success with mass tort litigation on asbestos exposure in shipyard workers and then against Big Tobacco. In 1998, he won a $246 billion settlement from four of the largest tobacco companies.

Scruggs said he feels guilty that one unintended consequence was that corporate America became terrified of mass tort litigation and spent huge sums of money on making campaign contributions to “business friendly” legislators and judges both in Mississippi and on the federal level. Tort reform efforts across the country saw a great deal of success in limiting punitive damages and making it harder for plaintiffs damaged by large businesses to be successful in lawsuits.

In 2007, Scruggs was involved with major litigation involving insurance companies that failed to pay damage claims from Hurricane Katrina. Little did he know that his life as one of the top trial lawyers in the country was about to come to an abrupt end. In 2007, he was indicted for judicial bribery. He later pled guilty and was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

“It was a pretty bleak experience for a guy in his early 60s who had never been in prison,” Scruggs said. “One of the toughest things for me besides separation from wife, Diane, other family and friends was losing my sense of purpose. For most of my adult life, I always felt like I was doing something that had a purpose. I lost that in prison. It was pretty demoralizing.”

One thing that helped him regain his moorings was that the federal prison system requires all inmates without a high school diploma to get a general education degree (GED). Word got around he was a lawyer, and other inmates started asking him to be a tutor. Then the staff asked him to teach.

“Education in prison is handled pretty much by prisoners with oversight from staff,” Scruggs said. “I became a math instructor, which was a bit strange because I was never that good at math. After I started teaching math to prep inmates for taking that portion of GED, it gave me a new sense of purpose. It was rewarding. I could see the light bulb pop on in an inmate, a middle-aged man who didn’t have any confidence in academic skills and all of the sudden was able to catch on to basic mathematic concepts. It was very rewarding to me. I had never been involved in education before. Now I can understand why people devote their lives to it.”

When he got out of prison in 2014, he decided to volunteer in adult education. He founded 2nd Chance Mississippi, a 501(c)(3) charity to help people who have dropped out of high school get a GED and/or skills certification.

“We work primarily through the community colleges in Mississippi supporting them and advocating for their programs,” Scruggs said. “They do the instruction. We raise money and awareness, and support programs through scholarships.”

In addition to paying tuition, students also got a $25 per week gift card for attendance and a $250 bonus for completing the course. Scruggs said while that amount of money might seem negligible to most people, it really has become an incentive for the low-income people being served.

After obtaining their GED, participants can also earn skill certification in areas such as welding, commercial truck driving, HVAC, electronics, hydraulics and manufacturing skills. Those allow people to make a decent living with boomerang positive economic impacts for their families, their communities and industry.

“Community colleges in Mississippi have a great system for teaching those skills,” Scruggs said. “We have grown 2nd Chance since we started up to the present where we have programs in 12 of Mississippi’s 15 community college. More than 1,000 students have completed a GED or skill certification. Many of the students have been extremely grateful. Testimonials are posted on the website, 2ndChanceMS.org.”

One way they raise money is an annual gala in Oxford. This past year more than 200 people attended.

“My wife, Diane, and I support all the overhead, so anyone who donates money knows 100 percent goes to students we sponsor,” Scruggs said. “My son, Zachery, was brought in three years ago as the executive director of that program. I’m 74, so I have been gradually turning over the daily operation to him while serving as the chairman of the board.”

When he got out of prison, Scruggs feared that he might be shunned by people.

“I was very apprehensive when I came home,” he said. “I got, deservedly so, excoriated in the press at the time. I thought I would be denied service in restaurants when I came home. But, amazingly, I was well received. The credit goes to my wife. She stayed here and kept her head up, kept involved in civic, church and literary activities. I think her dignity through the entire thing worked to my benefit. She stood by me through all of this. I credit her for my soft landing when I came home.”

He feels lucky to live in Oxford because of great people, a wealth of cultural activities and a good quality of life.

“It is a little oasis in the South,” he said.

The Scruggs, who recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary, live in the home they built in Oxford in 2003. They still have a home in Pascagoula, and frequently visit the Coast to see their daughter and a four-year-old grandson. They also take their sailboat out to the barrier islands.

“Sailing and racing sailboats has been my passion for most of my adult life,” he said. “That is kind of my golf.”

When he was in prison, he was visited by former Oxford resident John Grisham, one of the most popular fiction writers in America. Grisham interviewed Scruggs and loosely based his bestseller, King of Torts, on Scruggs’ story. There was also a book written on him, The Fall of the House of Zeus: The Rise and Ruin of America’s Most Powerful Trial Lawyer, by Curtis Wilkie.

A lot of his former law colleagues have been involved in the opioid litigation, and at times he thinks there are things he could offer.

“But they are getting along fine without me,” he said. “There are parts of it that I don’t miss. I was headed to burnout when I got charged in late 2007.”