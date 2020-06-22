Forrest General employees debut new scrubs

The more than 2,000 Forrest General Hospital employees who wear scrubs debuted a new look this month.

Department employees will all wear the same color of scrubs to help patients, their families and other staff members identify the different services, according to Melita Miller, executive director of Nursing/Patient Care Services Administration.

There are a wide range of colors, about 12 in all, which range from wine, Caribbean, eggplant and black, to galaxy blue, ceil blue, navy, pink, teal, hunter green, and several shades of gray, grape/khaki, light blue/khaki/black, olive green. The scrubs also feature the monogrammed Forrest General logo on the front.

Fittings for the scrubs were held in March, but COVID-19 delayed the delivery date.

Miller said that moving forward her department will be working with Highland Community Hospital in Picayune and Forrest Health’s other outlying hospitals to begin the fitting process for scrubs at those facilities also.

“We know through empirical evidence patients are likely to recover more quickly if placed in a healthy environment and receiving high-quality nursing care,” said Chief Nursing Officer Phyllis Chambers-Berry, DNP, RN, NE-BC, VP/CNO. “We felt the opportunity to implement color-coded scrubs for the hospital’s disciplines, while enhancing our environment, was a no-brainer. We are excited to assist our patients in identifying their care team as we identify their patient needs.”