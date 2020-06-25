Forrest General names DAISY Award winner for June

ICU nurse Jessica Parsons has been recognized as Forrest General’s June recipient of the DAISY Award. The award is presented monthly to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
It was a love for science and how it can be applied to the body to help people that made the decision easy for Parsons to enter nursing school at the University of Southern Mississippi. Parsons, an Oak Grove High School graduate, has been at Forrest General for five years, where she has always worked in the ICU.
Brandon Brazzel, BSN, RN, Patient Care manager, ICU/CCU, said Parsons always goes above and beyond in her job. “If anyone ever needs anything, she’s one of the first ones to jump up and go help,” he said. “Her eagerness to serve others has been very instrumental with the COVID-19 patients we’ve had.” He noted that Parsons has always been a leader. “We think she does a phenomenal job every single day. Our community is very blessed to have someone like her.”
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.
Forrest General Hospital is proud to be a DAISY Award partner and recognizes one of its nurses with this special honor every month. Nurses are nominated by patients, and family members, as well as other healthcare professionals. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is recognized at a public ceremony in her/his unit and receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.
