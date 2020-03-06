Forrest General names DAISY Award winner for May

A member of the medical profession for 18 years, Brandy Bruce, an RN at Forrest General Hospital, said it was taking care of patients that brought her to radiology after stints in both critical care and surgery. On Thursday,
Brandy Bruce, a medical professional for 18 years and an RN at Forrest General Hospital, has been recognized as the hospital’s second recipient of the DAISY Award. The award is presented monthly to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease.
Bruce started out as a pre-med major and ended up choosing a career in nursing.
Other finalists included: Kayla Lynn Murillo, RN, 5T; Jerrell Brim, RN, Education; Tamesha McDonald, RN, Emergency Department; Anjelica Morgan, RN, Float; Deanna Hayes, RN, Education; Nadia Clark, RN, Hospice/HC; John Holland, Jr., RN, 6T; Cameron Marzette, RN, Emergency Department; Victoria Dixon, RN, PEDS.
