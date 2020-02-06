Galloway joins Stone County Economic Development Partnership Chamber Division

Stone County Economic Development Partnership (SCEDP) – Chamber Division, a leader in supporting and developing local businesses, headquartered in Wiggins, recently announced the addition of Shyra Galloway as Chamber Division Administrator. Galloway will be responsible for coordinating and executing small business programs, projects and serve as Chair of the Stone County Chamber Task Force. Galloway will also take lead in managing all SCEDP social media platforms.
A native of Wiggins with a B.A. in Education from The University of Mississippi and both a Master of Education and Specialist in Higher Education Administration from William Carey University, Galloway joins the SCEDP- Chamber Division with over 12 years of professional experience including over three years of consulting experience in the fields of education, marketing, and events operations.
