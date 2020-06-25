‘Garden and Gun’ sets deadline for awards

Garden & Gun magazine announces the final call for entries in its 11th annual Made in the South Awards. Any business or maker with a Southern-made product that falls into one of six categories—Food, Drink, Home, Style, Crafts, and Outdoors—may apply until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 1.

The overall winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize and will be prominently featured alongside the other category winners and runners-up in the magazine’s December 2020/January 2021 issue.

The 2020 Made in the South Awards judges are:

Maneet Chauhan, food, (Nashville), An Indian American chef and television personality, Chauhan is the owner of Chauhan Ale & Masala House as well as three other popular restaurants in Nashville



Joseph Stinchcomb, drink, (Oxford. Miss.) direc tor of the bar program at the award-winning Saint Leo restaurant in Oxford



Amanda Lindroth, home, (Lyford Cay, Bahamas), An interior designer who owns two island-inspired design shops in Charleston, S.C., and Palm Beach, Fla.



Ashley Vermillion Webb, style, (Raleigh, N.C.), owner of womenswear boutique Vermillion in Raleigh, N.C.



Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, crafts (Nashville), f ounders of The Home Edit, Shearer and Teplin, have reinvented traditional organizing by merging it with design and interior styling.



T. Edward Nickens, outdoors, (Raleigh, N.C.), Expert sportsman and the author of a collection of outdoor guides.



For entry forms, category descriptions, and rules, visit madeinthesouthawards.com. Winners will be announced in the December 2020/January 2021 issue of Garden & Gun,.