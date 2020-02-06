George A. Gammon, III joins the Citizens Bank as Metro Jackson President

The Citizens Bank has announced that George A. Gammon, III has joined the bank and will serve as Metro Jackson President.

Gammon has 30 years of banking experience and prior to joining the bank he previously served as Regional Executive and Metro Jackson President at State Bank & Trust Company.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi in Banking and Finance and a Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola University. He also received a scholarship from the School of Innovation in Estes Park, Colorado.

Gammon is active in the local community, and currently serves on the Advisory Board and Finance Committee of Habitat for Humanity, is a member of the Homebuilders Association of Jackson, was recently elected to the Board of Directors of the Rotary Club of Jackson and is a Paul Harris Fellow. He serves on the Board of Directors of FIHOP and is Treasurer of the Coastal Conservation Association Jackson Chapter. He was elected to the Madison Ridgeland Academy Board of Trustees & Finance Committee and was awarded The Mississippi Business Journal’s “Top 40 under 40” award for the State of Mississippi.

He has served as an adjunct professor with Tulane University and Belhaven University, and has been published in The Journal of Commercial Lending. He also served as past President of the RMA Mid-Mississippi Chapter.

Gammon and his wife Tamara along with their children, Russell and Virginia Kate reside in Madison. He enjoys spending time with his family, saltwater fishing, hunting, and exercising.