Greenwood banker elected President of Mississippi Young Bankers

Zach Luke, of Bank of Commerce, Greenwood, has been elected to serve as president of Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities and supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.

Luke serves as chief financial officer of the Bank of Commerce, where he has been for over nine years. Prior to his time with the Bank of Commerce, Luke served as a bank examiner with the Department of Banking and Consumer Finance for over five years. Luke earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration, managerial finance, and real estate from the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

In addition to his role as president of the MYB, Luke will serve as a trustee for the Mississippi School of Banking, as well as on the MBA Education Foundation Board. He will also serve a one-year term as ex-officio member on the MBA Board. Luke has served the MYB as vice president, treasurer, county chairman, councilman, and councilman at large. Luke has served as the Leflore county chairman, was elected to the Council in 2014, and previously served as at-large councilman and treasurer. Luke is also active in his community and has served as a board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Leflore County and the past treasurer of the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Delta. He is the treasurer for First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, and is co-chair of the Annual ‘Que on the Yazoo festival in Greenwood.

Luke and his wife, Lindsey, have two children, Sanders and Grady.