Grocery wholesaler to invest $300 million, create 79 jobs in Hernando

Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. plans to expand and consolidate in DeSoto County by constructing a new facility in Hernando. The project will bring over $300 million in investment, retain the existing 511 employees, and create 79 jobs.
AWG is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independent supermarkets, serving more than 1,100 companies at more than 3,000 locations throughout 28 states, according to a release from the DeSoto County Economic Development Council.
AWG is moving operations from Southaven and Memphis to Hernando, where the company is constructing a 918,000-square-foot automated distribution facility.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $4 million grant for site preparation and building improvements and a $1.98 million loan for sewer and roadway improvements.
This will become the largest and most highly automated food distribution center in the nation, and take advantage of the latest technology in material handling developed by Witron, the release says.
This is the largest industrial capital expenditure in DeSoto County’s history, generating new property tax revenue streams for both county, city, and schools, stabilizing the tax base and creating new sources of capital to be used for public improvements.
