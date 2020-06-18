Ingalls gains $145 million ship contract

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Wednesday that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a third contract modification from the U.S. Navy for $145 million to provide long-lead-time material and advance procurement activities for amphibious assault ship LHA 9. This modification brings the total advance funding for LHA 9 to $350 million.
“This advance procurement contract will help protect the health of our supplier base and strengthen our efforts to efficiently modernize the nation’s amphibious fleet as we continue to build amphibious ships for the Navy,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said in a release.
Ingalls is the sole builder of large-deck amphibious ships for the Navy.
