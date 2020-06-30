JACK WEATHERLY

Driving from Jackson, we pass through Bankhead Tunnel beneath the Mobile Bay with the U.S.S. Alabama and its World War II guns standing guard above us.

We’ve been on the road a couple of hours and notice an vague color on the mid-day horizon.

We keep an eye out for a coronavirus checkpoint soon after we enter Florida via Interstate 10.

But we didn’t see it because it had been dismantled.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had reopened businesses on May 4 and things in late June were continuing to look up.

But on Friday afternoon because of a spike in coronavirus cases DeSantis immediately shut down freestanding bars and also restaurants that make more than 50 percent of their revenue from liquor sales.

That included the Havana Beach Bar and Grill at The Pearl hotel on Main Street in Rosemary Beach. A few diners were at tables at the Havana Beach No one was at the bar.

All 50 rooms at white Spanish-style Pearl were booked, manager David Merryman said.

The herky-jerky life of the pandemic plays no favorites.

And while the Sahara Desert dust cloud carried across the Atlantic and into the Gulf by the trade winds added a certain exotic atmosphere, it might have been of concern for some.

The first two days we were there, a haze filtered the sun and softened the summer heat. It was hard to tell whether it was moisture or dust or a combination.

The charm of the area overcomes such bumps.

Tourists on fat-tired rental bicycles keep the paths humming, and keep you on your pedestrian toes after dark.

Beachgoers flip through books by the area’s own mystery writer, Deborah Rine, perhaps “The Girl on 30A.” Talk about a book tailored for the beach reading.

Perfect for peaking over the pages to see a seagull snagging a Cheeto out of the sand or a tall skinny teenage girl with long, thin legs failing and failing again to master a paddleboard in the pale-green surf.

The Florida Panhandle is tucked beneath Alabama and Georgia, and 30A attracts successful country performers who have a place here.

And it has the annual 30A Songwriters Festival, which was headlined in January by Brian Wilson, founder of the Beach Boys and John Prine, and many more performed at venues up and down the 18-mile stretch.

The area even has its own namesake brew, 30A Beach Blonde Ale, one of its many beers produced by the Grayton Beach Brewery.

The seed for what was to become a long, low loop of pearls along the highway was Seaside back in 1982. The very American-style community with porches and picket fences was designed by Andres Duany and Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk, an Ivy League-trained husband and wife team.

Duany and Plater-Zyberk created Rosemary Beach in 1995 on the west end of the alternate route dangling from U.S. Highway 98.

The string of pearls that is 30A lies between Fort Walton-Destin and Panama City, which were established long ago as the go-to spots.

Back in those days, we took a family vacation in Santa Rosa Beach, when it was barely developed, and rented a humble cottage, never dreaming what was in the future.