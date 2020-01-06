Jackson State University ranks in the top 10 among 50 HBCUs

Jackson State University is a top ten HBCU, according to a recent report by Collegeconsensus.com.

The site describes itself as an essential tool for students in search of a college or university that best fits a variety of needs, i.e., support and inclusion, inspirational and challenging academic environment, or networking opportunities.

Of the 50 HBCUs listed, JSU is firmly cemented in the No. 7 spot.

With regard to methodology, College Consensus pools data from a variety of college ranking sites, including U.S. News & World Report, WalletHub and the Wall Street Journal, among others. The results are combined with the “most reputable student reviews” from sites such as Niche, My Plan and Unigo. College Consensus then creates a publisher rating and a student review rating. The combination of the two ratings creates a “comprehensive meta-ranking.”

Jackson State is the fifth-largest HBCU in the nation. Highly distinguished, the university has been recognized for a multitude of accomplishments on the local and national level. JSU is home to the Magnolia stae’s only School of Public Health by the Mississippi Legislature.