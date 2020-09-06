Jarrod E. Gant joins Hattiesburg Clinic

Jarrod E. Gant, DNP, FNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Spine Center.

Gant provides treatment of neck pain, middle and lower back pain, and radiating arm/leg pain and weakness. He received his Doctorate of Nursing Practice from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

Gant is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

“My goal is to provide evidence-based care that will assist patients in restoring and maintaining a great quality of life,” said Gant.