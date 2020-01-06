JSU facilities leader earns 2nd scholarship from renowned Association of Physical Plant Administrators

La’Kitha Hughes, associate director for Jackson State University’s Facilities and Construction Management has been awarded a scholarship to attend the Association of Physical Plant Administrators (APPA) Institute for Facilities Management Leadership Academy. This is her second consecutive award from the APPA.

“When I received the email notification that I had been selected as a recipient for a scholarship from SRAPPA (Southeastern Regional Association of Physical Plant Administrators), I was overwhelmed with gratefulness and excitement especially during these times of uncertainty due to COVID-19,” Hughes said.

SRAPPA is one of the six regional organizations under APPA. Members include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Others are Virginia, West Virginia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Mexican states of Campeche, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatan.

“Being chosen as one of the scholarship recipients from a large pool of applicants across the country is truly an honor,” Hughes said. “As a 15-year employee with JSU, my experience in the Department of Facilities and Construction Management has equipped me with the necessary knowledge and skills in this area. Working with a great team has been rewarding, and we are able to learn from each other daily.”

The SRAPPA Board voted on the successful recipients based on the following criteria:

Background

Special achievements, awards or career-related volunteer work

Career and educational goals

Leadership

Potential for upward mobility

“This scholarship award will allow me to attend Level II of the Leadership Academy through APPA University. I was able to complete Level I of the Leadership Academy in January 2019. It is my hope to graduate from the Leadership Academy by completing all four levels that focus on different leadership approaches within an organization as well as personal leadership/management styles,” Hughes said.

She continued. “This award will strengthen my knowledge about facility best practices as well as team concepts within the unit that will produce positive results for the facility unit as well as our faculty, staff and students.”

In an effort to distribute scholarships evenly over the SRAPPA region, only one successful applicant per institution is awarded each year. SRAPPA will pay the cost of tuition and reimburse $1,000 toward travel expenses.