Malco reopening more theaters Friday

Malco Theatres is continuing to reopen its movie houses, including the Grandview Cinema and IMAX in Madison on Friday.

The Memphis-based chain, which operates more than 370 screens at 35 locations across the Mid-South, reopened six theaters on June 15, including the Renaissance Cinema Grill in Ridgeland.

The theaters had been closed since mid-March for safety reasons as a response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Additional locations are scheduled to reopen each week through July 16, Malco said.

The chain states that it requires six-foot social distancing in queues and in traditional seating. Theaters, such as the Cinema Grill, with recliner seating are already distanced between rows.

Online advance tickets for June 26 through July 4 will be available starting June 24 via Malco.com, the Malco app, Fandango and Atom Tickets.