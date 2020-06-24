McPhail promoted to Vice President at Community Bank

Michael McPhail has recently been promoted to Vice President for Community Bank. A native of Yazoo City, McPhail recently served as Assistant Vice President and has been in banking for four years. In his new role, McPhail will continue to manage a portfolio, focusing on growing loans and deposits in the Hattiesburg market.

McPhail is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor in Political Science minoring in Business Administration. He is currently in his second year at the Mississippi School of Banking at The University of Mississippi.

Active in his community, McPhail serves as President of Pine Belt Pacers, member of Pine Belt Young Professionals Committee, serves as a Sergeant at Arms for Rotary Club of Hattiesburg, is a 2020 Leadership Pine Belt Nominee and he participates at Sumrall Jiu-Jitsu.

He and his wife, Madeline, reside in Hattiesburg.