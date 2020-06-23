Memorial Hospital Foundation receives grant from Rotary International

Rotary International District 6840 Governor Bob Haeuser, Assistant Governor Tami Munsch, and Rotary Club members within District 6840 presented Memorial Hospital Foundation with a $2,500 check on June 12. The grant will be used to purchase personal protective equipment for Memorial Hospital healthcare workers. Rotary District 6840 chose Memorial Hospital to be one of 11 institutions within the district to receive the grant from Rotary Foundation.
“We are so grateful to Rotary for choosing Memorial Hospital as a recipient of this grant,” said Aimee Robertson, Memorial Hospital Foundation President. “Rotarians continually play a huge role in the betterment of our communities, and we are thankful they are joining us in the fight to protect our healthcare heroes serving on the frontline of this pandemic.”
Rotary District 6840 unites the diverse cultures of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. The mission of District 6840 is to provide leadership and inspiration in support of the efforts of its Rotary clubs, to carry out the goals of Rotary International, and to further the missions of Rotary International.
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization with the mission to assist Memorial Hospital in “Building a Healthier Community.” To achieve this mission, the Foundation provides financial support to Memorial Hospital, its patients, and employees.
