Mississippi awarded over $71M grant for Greenville Bypass

A Mississippi road project that’s been considered for more than two decades is one step closer to completion in the state’s Delta region.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation said Tuesday that a $71.46 million grant has been awarded for the Greenville Bypass. The money comes from Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, a federal program.
The project would connect about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) of road from the Mississippi River Bridge to an interchange with State Route 1 in Greenville, and then continue for more than 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) east to Leland.
Officials said the Greenville Bypass would generate economic development and improve safety in the region. It would provide, “a route for freight traffic to efficiently move goods around the Greenville area without traveling through the city,” MDOT Commissioner Willie Simmons said.
“It’s way past due because this project has been looked at for about 20 years,” Simmons said. “It’s going to be important to that region of the state.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info