Mississippi Lottery transfers nearly $13 million for May

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its May transfer of $12,728,965.17 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total amount deposited to the state to $60,006,706.47 since launch on November 25, 2019.

“Raising funds to benefit Mississippi’s roads, bridges and education is a top priority,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We are already seeing lottery-funded projects awarded by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, and that is exciting. Additionally, the MLC awarded our first millionaire last week!”

A lucky player from Gautier won $2 million in the June 9, 2020, Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was sold at Jerry Lee’s Grocery, also in Gautier. On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Jerry Lee’s received a check for $5,000 from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.