Mississippi State faculty member heads statewide communication association

Philip S. Poe, associate professor and coordinator for print and digital journalism in Mississippi State University’s Department of Communication, is the new president of the Mississippi Communication Association, an organization with members representing every institution of higher learning in the state.
His role includes coordinating communication between the executive board and the membership, serving as a spokesperson and presiding at the organization’s 2021 spring convention, currently slated for early next year at Mississippi College in Jackson.
A native of Henderson, Texas, Poe earned his Ph.D. in mass communication from Texas Tech University in 2012, his master’s in mass media studies from the University of Houston in 2009, and his bachelor’s in communication/journalism from the University of Houston in 2003. An MSU faculty member since 2011, Poe’s research focuses on media antecedents of health behavior as well as disability, culture and media representation.
