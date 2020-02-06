Mississippi state senator stepping down at end of June

A state lawmaker from north Mississippi said Monday that he will resign June 30.
Republican Sen. Gary Jackson of French Camp has served in the Legislature since 2004. His district is in Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha and Webster counties.qa
Jackson, 69, is a pastor and residential appraiser. He’s serving this term as chairman of the Senate Municipalities Committee. His Senate colleagues gave him a standing ovation Monday when he announced his plan to step down.
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann noted that Jackson ran unopposed for re-election last year.
“There is a reason for that,” Hosemann said in a statement. “He is not afraid to take a position or stand up for his constituents, but he has always done so in a way which is respectful and thoughtful while remaining a leader.”
Gov. Tate Reeves will set a special election to fill Jackson’s seat, and the winner will serve the rest of the term that ends in January 2024.
