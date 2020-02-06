Mlsna selected as Swayze Scholar by MBA

Jacob Mlsna, a senior at Mississippi State University, has been selected as the 2020 Orrin H. Swayze Scholar by the Mississippi Bankers Association Education Foundation and the Mississippi Young Bankers section of the MBA.

Mlsna was chosen from applicants across Mississippi to receive the $5,000 scholarship, which is given annually to Mississippi’s most outstanding banking and finance student.

The Orrin H. Swayze Scholastic Awards, first awarded in 1979, are given each year to five outstanding college seniors who are majoring in banking and finance at state-supported universities. The awards are presented in honor of Orrin H. Swayze, who was a widely-respected banker in Mississippi and a pioneer in continuing education in the field of banking. Students are nominated by their professors, and the Mississippi Young Bankers Scholarship Committee selects five finalists. During MYB convention, interviews are conducted, and the Scholarship Committee determines the Swayze Scholar, who receives a $5,000 scholarship. The remaining four finalists, honored as Orrin H. Swayze Scholastic Award Finalists, each receive a $1,500 scholarship. The Swayze Scholastic Awards are funded by the MBA Education Foundation.

Other Swayze finalists included Mandy French, Mississippi State University; Alese Jones, University of Southern Mississippi; Brandon Cade, University of Southern Mississippi; and Pruthvi Patel, University of Mississippi.