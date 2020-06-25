MMI, LRC2 offer update on Memphis hotel

By JACK WEATHERLY

Two Mississippi hotel firms have offered an update on their project in Memphis, a seven-story, 106-room project in Overton Square.

The last steel has been put in place as a “topping out.”

A ground-floor restaurant, the Complicated Pilgrim, and a rooftop bar, the Tiger and the Peacock, will be included, according to the firms, MMI Hotel Group, of Flowood, and LRC2 Properties, based in Oxford.

The hotel is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021 in “the theater district.”

That includes The Circuit Playhouse, Ballet Memphis, Hattiloo Theatre and the Malco Studio on the Square.

The senior theater in the city, Theatre Memphis, is not in that immediate area.

LRC2 and MMI are collaborating with Loeb Properties of Memphis, which taken the lead in redeveloping the square in recent years.

Overton Square was the nightlife hub for the city starting in the early 1970s, when Memphis passed its first mixed-drink ordinance.

Over the years, it lost its momentum to downtown.

The ground-level eatery, will serve breakfast and dinner and styles itself in the French brasserie mode.

The Tiger and Peacock will exploit a “lush and exotic ambiance.”

MMI and LRC2 have collaborated before. The latter opened and is operating the Cotton House hotel in Cleveland, Miss. MMI is an investor in that.

MMI will operate The Memphian and is an investor.

The Memphian will fly the Marriott International Tribute Portfolio, just as with the Cotton House.