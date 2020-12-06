Monti named vice president at Community Bank

Amanda Monti has recently joined Community Bank’s Downtown Gulfport office as Vice President. Monti, a native of Bay Saint Louis, has been in banking for twelve years. In her new role, Monti will be responsible for management, business development and lending in the Hancock County area.

Monti is a graduate of Spring Hill College with a Bachelor in Finance and Economics. She is also a graduate of Mississippi School of Banking at The University of Mississippi and Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Active in her community, Monti serves as a member of Junior Auxiliary of Hancock County, Board member for Hancock County Food Pantry and Board member for Hancock County Community Development Foundation.

She has two children, Jimmy & Hannah and currently resides in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, where they attend Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.