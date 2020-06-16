Mood joins Stone Bank in Mississippi

Stone Bank has announced that Tim Mood of Benton has joined the Arkansas bank as Stone Bank’s Business Development Officer in Mississippi working to identify new poultry farm financing opportunities for the bank. Stone Bank is one of the regions leading FSA government-guaranteed poultry lenders.

Mood is a Yazoo County native and resides in Benton. He is a 1982 graduate of Manchester Academy and received both B.S. and MBA degrees from Mississippi State University (1986, 2011) in Agricultural Economics and Master of Business Administration.

He is a 1996 graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking at the University of Mississippi and a 1999 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi Economic Council’s 2008-2009 Leadership Mississippi class. Mood sits on the Board of Directors of Holmes Community college based in Goodman, MS.

Mood previously served as a Bureau Manager in the Community Services Division for the Mississippi Development Authority. Mood has held his Mississippi Salesperson License with Briggs Properties LLC since 2005. Mood is also a member of and past Secretary/Treasurer of the Mississippi Economic Development Council.

Since August 2018, Mood has also served as Director for the Yazoo County Economic Development District.

Mood is an avid hunter and outdoorsman and is married to the former Lynn Fouche of Benton and has two children Tanner and Marlee.

Stone Bank is an Arkansas bank that specializes in SBA loans and other government guaranteed loans from the Farm Services Administration and the US Department of Agriculture.