MSS names new vice president for operations and chief operations officer

Methodist Senior Services is pleased to announce that Christie Vance has been selected as the new Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo.

Vance is a twenty-year veteran employee with Methodist Senior Services (MSS), having served first as Manager of Accounting and most recently as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining MSS, Vance was an accountant with Watkins Ward and Stafford, CPA, and worked on the MSS audit for four years. Vance has led the MSS financial services through several transitions during her tenure. She has been directly responsible for ensuring financial stability of the organization and finding ways to grow the mission to serve elders in Mississippi.

Under her leadership the MSS annual financial audits have resulted in the highest results. Vance’s financial office team is noted for its long-tenured and committed staff. She has led the charge for improvements for MSS that include new long-term financing arrangements, software and networking upgrades, better bank loans, additional bond financings and sustainable HUD programs.

“As CFO, my mission was to find the resources to enable our mission of serving older adults in the spirit of Christian love,” stated Ms. Vance. “In this new position, my goal will be to take those resources and apply them to programs, products, therapies and people that can provide the most effective and meaningful services for Mississippi elders.”

Vance received her Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. She is married to Cory Vance and they have two daughters, Abby and Olivia. She is active in her local church serving as Sunday School teacher and on the Finance Committee and Activities Committee. She also serves on the Calhoun County School Board and is active in her community. In her spare time, Christie enjoys running, reading and softball.

“Christie demonstrates a profound commitment to our mission, vision, culture and values,” stated Steve McAlilly, CEO. “Working closely with Operations, Christie already has a good grasp and understanding of all facets of our mission and what is needed to accomplish it. I look forward to serving with her in this most important new role.”