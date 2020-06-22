MSU’s Breen named president of Consortium of University Public Service Organizations

Dallas Breen, executive director of the John C. Stennis Institute of Government at Mississippi State, has been named president of the Consortium of University Public Service Organizations.
Breen will serve a one-year term as president of the organization known as CUPSO, which supports university-based public service institutes in their efforts to assist state and local governments on a range of contemporary issues and challenges.
In addition to leading the Stennis Institute, Breen serves as an assistant research professor in MSU’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration. He is also an honorary research fellow with the university’s Social Science Research Center. Breen uses his expertise in local and state government, human resources management, demography, survey research, methodology, and statistics to promote the health and well-being of Mississippi’s citizens. Breen is a three-time graduate of MSU, earning a doctorate in public policy and administration from the university in 2014.
