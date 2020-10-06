MSU’s Truax elected to lead national civil engineering organization

Dennis Truax, head of Mississippi State University’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, has been elected to serve as the president of the American Socithe nation’s leading civil engineering organization.

Dennis Truax will be inaugurated as president-elect of the American Society of Civil Engineers at the organization’s annual meeting this fall. He will serve as president-elect of ASCE in 2021 before becoming president in 2022.

In addition to his role as the civil and environmental engineering department head, Truax holds the James T. White Endowed Chair. He is director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Transportation Research Center, located at Mississippi State, and was responsible for launching the Mississippi State Engineering Without Borders student chapter.

Truax has served multiple stints on the ASCE Board of Directors and was twice selected as the organization’s treasurer. He is currently the chair of the ASCE’s Committee on Technical Advancement and a member of the Committee on Licensure. He also holds positions on the Engineer Tomorrow Review Task Committee and Student Competitions Task Force.

Truax also served as president of the ASCE Mississippi Section from 1991-1992.

Truax completed a master’s degree in civil engineering from Mississippi State in 1978 before finishing his Ph.D. at MSU in 1986. He earned his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech in 1976.

The American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 150,000 civil engineers worldwide and is America’s oldest national engineering society.